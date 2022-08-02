Commonwealth Games: Toh Wei Soong clinches silver in the men's S7 50m freestyle

BIRMINGHAM - Toh Wei Soong bagged Singapore's third medal at the Commonwealth Games after finishing second in the men's S7 50m freestyle on Monday (Aug 1).

At the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, Toh touched the wall in 29.10 seconds, coming in after Australia's Matthew Levy (28.95sec) and ahead of bronze medallist Christian Sadie (29.78sec) from South Africa.

The 23-year-old, who made his Paralympics debut last year, had clinched a bronze in the same event at the previous edition of the competition on the Gold Coast.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Toh achieved a fourth-place finish in the men's S7 50m butterfly, just 0.16 seconds behind bronze medallist Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarate.

Earlier in the day, the women's table tennis team had won the Republic's first gold medal of the Games, while swimmer Teong Tzen Wei claimed Singapore's first medal in Birmingham on Saturday when he came in second in the men's 50m fly.

