Young & concerned: Youth bring fresh policy recommendations to the table

Mr Chan Juun Kit, 25, reckons he has applied for close to a hundred jobs since graduating from Singapore Management University in December – but received only a handful of offers.

“It has been a painful process,” says the 25-year-old, who studied politics, law and economics.

Despite leadership and volunteering stints, he struggled to match his skills to the job requirements of roles he was keen on, such as in human resources and corporate communications.

“How do we (students) ensure that we are adequately skilled? How do we present that to employers? What are some things that we can do to give people an equal opportunity to shine?” says Mr Chan (right). “These are the questions that went through my mind.”

He eventually accepted a place in an associate programme under a government agency, which will begin in August. But his experience has raised concerns.

“After spending four years in a university, will our skills still be relevant by the time we graduate?” he says, adding that young job-seekers may feel developments, such as artificial intelligence, will hamper their chances of securing a role.