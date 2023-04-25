In Your Opinion Podcast: New youth panels - can Singapore youth finally have a proper say on policy-shaping?

In this episode, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts colleagues - deputy news editor Grace Ho and journalist Jean Iau - who covered the five days of those debates.

1:48 Hear Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on the new youth panels, as he explained in Parliament

2:48 Grace on whether this is good politics; Jean on youth and why their goals are different from previous generation

6:50 Hear Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh’s call for the 4G Government to be receptive to sharing more information; is a social compact without transparency tough to achieve?

11:48 Hear Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stressing that there is no place for populism and political opportunism, responding to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who agreed on the point made

13:28 Jean on her generation’s views about populism and opportunism in Singapore politics

14:32 Hear President Halimah Yacob on the dangers of being drawn into an educational arms race in Singapore society; Grace’s reaction as a mother of two young children herself; Jean on societal challenges

Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

