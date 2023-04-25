In Your Opinion Podcast: New youth panels - can Singapore youth finally have a proper say on policy-shaping?

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.
On April 10, Parliament resumed with an address by President Halimah Yacob. She outlined the Government’s priorities, policies and programmes for the rest of its term ahead of the next election, which has to be held by 2025. Parliament then debated points made in her address.
In this episode, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts colleagues - deputy news editor Grace Ho and journalist Jean Iau - who covered the five days of those debates.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:48 Hear Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on the new youth panels, as he explained in Parliament
2:48 Grace on whether this is good politics; Jean on youth and why their goals are different from previous generation
6:50 Hear Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh’s call for the 4G Government to be receptive to sharing more information; is a social compact without transparency tough to achieve?
11:48 Hear Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stressing that there is no place for populism and political opportunism, responding to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who agreed on the point made
13:28 Jean on her generation’s views about populism and opportunism in Singapore politics
14:32 Hear President Halimah Yacob on the dangers of being drawn into an educational arms race in Singapore society; Grace’s reaction as a mother of two young children herself; Jean on societal challenges
Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Grace Ho’s articles: https://str.sg/w7sr
Read Jean Iau’s articles: https://str.sg/ioUs
Read ST’s The Gist articles: https://str.sg/ioUe
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!