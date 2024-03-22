Can policy proposals from Singapore’s youth make it to Parliament? Here’s how the young aim to be heard

It used to be that the young were told to be merely seen – not heard.

No longer, thanks to an initiative by the National Youth Council (NYC), which is giving young Singaporeans a voice to co-create policies with the Government on a range of issues, from online harms to Singapore’s recycling systems.

The purpose? To give the young a stake in Singapore’s future, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

The Youth Panels were launched last November by NYC, an agency under MCCY. They feature 140 youth, aged 15 to 35, delving into issues most pertinent to their generation. Their research and proposals will then be refined into policy recommendations that could be tabled in Parliament, says an NYC spokesman.

Issues on financial security, careers and lifelong learning, digital well-being, and the environment and sustainability are being addressed by participants across four groups – #LifeHacks, #JobHacks, #TechHacks, and #GreenHacks respectively.

“Our young people today have to come to terms with a myriad of complex world issues… such as climate change, economic uncertainty, (and) slowing social mobility,” said Mr Tong, in a speech last April introducing the concept of the Youth Panels.

“For all of these, there are no easy or quick solutions. Yet our youths are undaunted, and have expressed a keen desire, on the contrary, to be a part of the solution,” he adds.