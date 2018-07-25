What's News: July 25, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

PCs should have been delinked

The cyber attack that led to the SingHealth data leak could have been disrupted by cutting off Internet access on public healthcare computers. The attackers had gained entry through one of the front-end computers connected to the Internet used by "thousands of users in the medical and academic community".

New training framework

A new training framework for the manufacturing industry will set out the areas of skills and knowledge workers need to have to stay abreast of technological changes. Workers will be encouraged to deepen their skills in four areas: process automation, the Internet of Things, data analytics and artificial intelligence.



WORLD

Tough talks in US for Juncker

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who arrives in Washington today for trade talks, fully anticipates the meetings to be some of the trickiest negotiations he will ever conduct. One rumour is that he may offer to lift European tariffs on US automobiles for two to three years, thereby appearing to grant US President Donald Trump a quick victory.

WORLD

Court charges terror group

The authorities in Indonesia have, for the first time, prosecuted a terrorist group as an entity as part of efforts to secure the country ahead of the Asian Games next month. The Jemaah Ansharut Daulah was charged yesterday with being an organisation responsible for widespread terrorism.

OPINION

Push for trade as US retreats

The more the US withdraws from free trade, the harder the rest of the world will fight to uphold and expand it. And the longer this trend continues, the more the US stands to lose, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

HOME

Winning shot of Singapore

Photography enthusiast Leslie Heng was named the People's Choice Award winner of the #WhatMakesSG competition for his photo of Gardens by the Bay. He credits his friend visiting from abroad for getting him to see Singapore in a different light.

HOME

Stem cell breakthrough

Singapore scientists have managed to turn back the clock on stem cells by confining fibroblast (connective tissue) cells to a tight space, turning them naturally into master cells. With this process, there is less risk of cells going awry when they are one day used to treat patients.

BUSINESS

Questions fly at Singtel AGM

Some 1,100 shareholders and proxies of telco Singtel turned up yesterday to quiz directors at its annual general meeting. In a three-hour session, questions ranged from the telco's performance to cyber security and digital technology.

SPORT

School swimmers win gold

Singapore's swimmers preserved their momentum of winning at least one Asean Schools Games gold on each competition day yesterday, but not before two best friends were put through an emotional roller-coaster of disqualification to get their gold medals. Elena Pedersen took the girls' 100m backstroke, and Claresa Liau the 200m breaststroke.



LIFE

US debut for S'porean maestro

Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun will conduct the New York Philharmonic's annual Lunar New Year concert in February next year, the latest in a string of achievements for the 32-year-old.

INTERACTIVE

Changi's air traffic

Singapore is at the junction of three of the 10 busiest international air traffic routes in the world. Here is a look at the routes. http://str.sg/ds-air-traffic

VIDEO

10 kids - and counting

A sole breadwinner father and housewife mother - married to each other for 18 years - share the joys and challenges of raising 10 children. http://str.sg/tenkids