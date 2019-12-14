Tree falls along Braddell Road, closing three out of four lanes

SINGAPORE - An uprooted tree fell along Braddell Road near the junction with Bishan Road on Saturday evening (Dec 14), after rain fell earlier in the day.

It blocked three of the four northbound lanes.

Bus services 13, 56, 57, 59, 88, 93, 157 and 163 were also delayed along Braddell Road due to the fallen tree, bus operator SBS Transit said in a tweet at 7.41pm.

The National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore said previously that north-east monsoon conditions over the island since early this month are expected to continue till March next year.

On Dec 3, one tree fell along a pavement in Hougang and landed on two cars. The next day, a jogger had a narrow escape when a tree fell in Old Upper Thomson Road.

Fewer than 400 tree incidents were recorded this year, a sharp decline from the 3,000 cases in 2001, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Dec 5.

Most of the incidents were related to snapped branches and NParks noted that the drop is despite the fact Singapore is encountering more severe weather.