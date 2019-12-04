Two more trees fall as monsoon season returns

SINGAPORE - Two more trees have fallen as the monsoon season returns, with one tree along the pavement in Hougang landing on two cars on Tuesday (Dec 3).

This comes after a tree was toppled following heavy rain in Bedok North on Monday, landing on a black Mercedes-Benz.

Earlier on Nov 20, a tree fell on a white Subaru car in Scotts Road, shattering the rear windscreen.

The incident in Hougang took place around 10.50am on Tuesday at Block 703 Hougang Avenue 2. The tree toppled onto two cars, smashing the rear windscreen of a red Toyota, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported. The other white Honda vehicle which was farther away had a dent in the roof.

There were no reported injuries.

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) staff were seen at the scene clearing the fallen tree. They told Lianhe Wanbao that two more trees were cut down to prevent future incidents.

Over in Bedok North, another tree fell in the early morning at 1am on Wednesday. The tree fell between blocks 76 and 77, affecting the laundry racks of two households, said Ms Cheryl Chan, Fengshan MP, in a Facebook post on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Mr Rick Thomas, principal arborist of ArborCulture, told The Straits Times that heavy rains would soften the soil surrounding the trees, causing them to provide less support. This, coupled with strong winds, may decrease tree stability.

"Trees should be regularly inspected, including the ground in which they grow and the trees themselves. In the situations that a tree crown or branches become overly extended, too heavy or suffer defects; tree pruning or other recommendations by the assessing arborists should apply," he added.



The incident in Hougang took place around 10.50am on Tuesday at Block 703 Hougang Avenue 2. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



ST has contacted AHTC, PAP town councils, and the National Parks Board for more information on the steps they are taking to prevent further tree-falling incidents.