Fewer than 400 'tree incidents' this year, 85% fall in past 19 years as tree management system strengthens: NParks

SINGAPORE - There have been fewer than 400 "tree incidents" this year, a sharp decline from the 3,000 cases in 2001, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Thursday (Dec 5).

This is despite Singapore encountering more severe weather, NParks said, adding that such incidents comprise mostly snapped branches.

It added that it has a "rigorous regime" of inspections and pruning as well as post-storm checks, and that the system has been continuously refined since the early 2000s.

NParks' comments on Thursday were in response to The Straits Times' queries on its tree management programme after at least three cases of trees falling in recent days.

On Nov 20, a tree shattered the rear windscreen of a white Subaru car in Scotts Road, causing a traffic jam in the Central Business District, while another tree toppled following heavy rain in Bedok North on Monday, landing on a black Mercedes-Benz.

In Old Upper Thomson Road on Wednesday, a falling tree also narrowly missed a jogger.

NParks said it has intensified its checks during periods of adverse weather conditions, such as in December.

"We pick out trees for targeted tree pruning and crown reduction or more detailed inspection. Following any storm event, officers also check the affected sites to identify storm-damaged trees and take the necessary mitigation measures," NParks said.

Since November 2016, NParks said it has also carried out pre-emptive inspections on trees that are more than 4m in girth. Each tree is usually inspected at least once every one or two years, with certain trees and localities subjected to more checks.

The frequency of checks depends on a variety of factors such as the age and condition of trees and their proximity to human traffic or valuable property.

Meanwhile, Dr Teo Ho Pin, the coordinating chairman of the 15 People's Action Party (PAP) town councils, said PAP town councils are working closely with NParks to minimise damage of such tree incidents amid the year-end monsoon.

"Corrective measures where necessary are carried out immediately. We are adopting additional measures such as increased frequency of site inspections to spot and remove dead, dying or weakened branches in the tree crown," said Dr Teo, who is also the MP for Bukit Panjang.

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, which is managed by the Workers' Party, did not respond to ST's questions on its tree management plan.

While measures can reduce the incidence of trees falling, it is difficult to completely eliminate the risks, ArborCulture principal arborist Rick Thomas told ST. This is because the soil in Singapore are primarily clay or loam which are easily softened after rain, he said.

Strong winds and soft soil can be a double whammy for tree stability, he added.

But Singaporeans should take a broader view of the recent spate of tree incidents, said Mr Thomas. "The aesthetic, social, environmental and economic benefits of our urban trees far outweigh the risks that are associated with their planting."