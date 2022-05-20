Wheels of change turning in Singapore's motor industry

From Oct 1, BMW buyers will have two official dealerships to go to if they want to buy a new car or send their existing model for servicing or repairs.

Eurokars Auto, part of motor trade tycoon Karsono Kwee's multi-brand Eurokars Group, has been appointed a full-fledged dealer - alongside incumbent Performance Motors, a division of Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby.

Confirming a report by The Straits Times on May 13, BMW Asia said this week that the move is to manage a growing demand for cars in the premium segment.

