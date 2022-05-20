Hyundai prepares to sell its made-in-Singapore electric vehicles directly to consumers

SINGAPORE - Korean carmaker Hyundai is working towards selling and leasing electric cars being made at its manufacturing centre in Singapore directly to customers, The Straits Times has learnt.

The brand's subsidiary here, Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore (HMGICS), has put up job listings for positions that it is looking to fill on its corporate website and professional network platform LinkedIn. Among them is a sales planner, whose duties include setting up procedures for the bidding of certificates of entitlement (COEs), vehicle registration and delivery.