Two dealers in Singapore to serve BMW customers from Oct 1

SINGAPORE - From Oct 1, BMW buyers will have two official dealerships to go to if they want to buy a new car or send their existing model for servicing or repairs.

Eurokars Auto, part of motor trade tycoon Karsono Kwee's multi-brand Eurokars Group, has been appointed a full-fledged dealer - alongside incumbent Performance Motors, a division of Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby.

Confirming a report by The Straits Times on May 13, BMW Asia said this week that the move is to manage a growing demand for cars in the premium segment.

Speaking to motoring writers on Wednesday, BMW Asia managing director Lars Nielsen said having more than one dealer in a market the size of Singapore - with sales of around 5,000 last year - is not uncommon for BMW.

"This is certainly not unique to Singapore. There are several markets in the world where we have two or more dealers," he added.

"We believe competition will ultimately be good for customers."

He said he believes the rivalry will also increase sales.

The second BMW dealership will be at 11 Leng Kee Road, which currently houses Eurokars' used car division.

This is expected to move to Eurokars' new headquarters complex in nearby Kung Chong Road next year.

The Kung Chong Road facility will feature BMW's recently unveiled Retail Next design concept.

The concept moves away from a harshly lit showroom packed wall to wall with cars.

Instead, it creates a comfortable setting with plush furniture, soft lighting and food and beverage.