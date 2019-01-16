Ofo's licence to be suspended if it does not comply with requirements

Chinese bicycle-sharing operator ofo has breached multiple regulatory requirements and, yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) gave it a Feb 13 deadline to comply with them.

If it fails to meet all the requirements, LTA intends to suspend its licence, the authority said in a statement.

It has been given ample time to comply with the requirements, it added.

LTA recounted in its statement ofo's breaches. They include not reducing its deployed bicycle fleet to the stated maximum of 10,000, despite multiple warnings and regulatory action taken against it.

The company had also failed to implement a QR-code parking system by Monday. The system ensures users park at designated areas.

"We view these as serious breaches of critical requirements," LTA said.

Its spokesman, when contacted, told The Straits Times it has not received any request from ofo to surrender its licence.

The spokesman also said the authority is in contact with ofo about its non-compliance with regulations and reports of the closure of its overseas business units.

Singapore required bike-sharing operators to get a licence last year and they could apply for one since last May.

LTA said it has been helping licensees comply with its requirements after the first batch of licences was awarded in October.

In November, LTA said it would take action against ofo for breaching the fleet-size quota, an infringement that carries a fine of up to $100,000.

Last month, ST reported ofo users as complaining that their refund requests had gone unanswered.

When ST visited ofo's registered address then, staff of neighbouring companies said they had not seen anyone from ofo for several weeks.

Yesterday, it did not respond to ST's e-mail.