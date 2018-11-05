Land Transport Authority to act against Ofo for having too many bicycles

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority has said it will proceed to take action against bicycle-sharing operator Ofo, which still has a fleet size "significantly above" 25,000.

The LTA said last week that the six operators granted licences have been assigned a maximum fleet to ensure optimal usage.

Overall, the shared bicycle population in Singapore has been cut from 100,000 in September to 40,500 effective Nov 1.

Ofo was originally allowed to have 25,000 bicycles, but it requested to reduce that to 10,000.

The China-based company still has a fleet size that is significantly above its maximum fleet size of 10,000 "or even the fleet size of 25,000 that LTA was originally prepared to grant", the authority said on Monday (Nov 5).

"LTA has accordingly given notice to Ofo of our intention to take regulatory actions for the breach of this licence condition," a spokesman said.

"LTA strongly reminds all licensees and potential applicants to fully comply with all licence conditions and standards of performance," she added.