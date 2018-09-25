LTA to launch QR code for bike parking system; errant users to be charged $5 or even banned

SINGAPORE - An islandwide Quick Response (QR) code bicycle parking system will be launched in January next year to manage indiscriminate parking, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 25).

The QR codes will be installed progressively at public parking spaces from the end of this month. Users who do not park properly and scan the QR code from January will be charged $5 by licensed operators, and those who fail to park any shared bike properly at least three times in a calendar year will be banned from using sharing services for up to a year.

But cyclists will also have an easier time finding spaces to park at, as the current 207,000 spaces will be increased to 267,000by 2020, said LTA. It added that 7,000 spaces have been added since January this year.

"LTA will continue to work with our partner agencies, private developers and building owners to expand the bicycle parking capacity islandwide, especially at locations with higher demand for bicycle parking," said the agency.

More than 99 per cent of public housing residents are within a five-minute walk - or about 400m - from bicycle parking, said LTA. It added that 97 per cent of key destinations - such as polyclinics, community centres, schools and town centres - are within five-minute walking distance as well.