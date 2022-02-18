Budget 2022: S'pore's tax revenue will be hit by international rule changes; Republic exploring top-up tax for MNCs

SINGAPORE - Singapore will lose corporate tax revenue when changes to international tax rules take effect, and will adjust its tax system in response to global tax developments, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Feb 18).

These changes may include a top-up tax so the country can align itself with new international standards.

"Our corporate tax system will need to be updated due to global tax developments relating to the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative, or BEPS 2.0," he said in his Budget speech.

Singapore expects BEPS 2.0 to result in greater competition for investments as governments seek to rebuild their countries' economies post-pandemic, Mr Wong added.

The Republic was among 130 countries to sign a landmark agreement in July last year. The deal provides a framework for the reform of international tax rules, and backs a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent from 2023.

The tax deal aims to discourage multinational companies from shifting profits - and tax revenues - to low-tax countries regardless of where their sales are made.

There are two pillars in Beps 2.0: the first re-allocates profit of the largest and most profitable multi-national enterprises (MNEs), from where activities are conducted to where consumers are located.

"There are ongoing international discussions on how to determine the jurisdictions which will surrender profits for re-allocation to the markets under Pillar 1 and how much each will surrender," said Mr Wong.

"Given our small domestic market and the extent of activities conducted here by MNEs, Singapore will lose tax revenue under Pillar 1," he said.

The second pillar introduces the 15 per cent global minimum tax rate for MNE groups with annual global revenues of 750 million euros or more, under its Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Model Rules, among other things.

"What this means is that if such an MNE were to have an effective tax rate of less than 15 per cent in Singapore at the group level, other jurisdictions such as its home jurisdiction can collect the difference up to 15 per cent," said Mr Wong.