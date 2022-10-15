With Covid-19 cases rising due to XBB strain, do people need to mask up again?

SINGAPORE - It was a literal breath of fresh air for many when Singapore stopped requiring the wearing of masks outdoors on March 29, and then in most indoor settings five months later on Aug 29.

But with the XBB Omicron subvariant driving a new wave of Covid-19 infections that could hit an average of 15,000 daily new cases at its peak in mid-November, will people need to start masking up again?

Currently, masks are required only on public transport and in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and clinics.

But if you are not feeling well or if you are living with the elderly, then yes, please wear a mask, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday.

This is a matter of personal responsibility, he told reporters at a press conference.

Seniors and those with compromised immune systems should also wear masks in crowded indoor settings, while members of the public who are in crowded places or visiting or interacting with vulnerable people should also mask up.

Students taking examinations should also take precautions, he added, including wearing a mask when going to crowded areas.

Mr Ong on Saturday cautioned that the reinstating of mask mandates cannot be ruled out should the situation get worse.

He said: "We are extremely reluctant to bring back any of those SMMs (safe management measures) like heightened alert, circuit breaker. Then we are not living with the virus. But some measures... we should expect as part and parcel of living with Covid-19. Wearing our masks, for example."

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said wearing a mask reduces the risk of infection - not just from Covid-19 but also other respiratory diseases.

"We have always encouraged people who are uncomfortable with the Covid-19 risk in crowded places to wear a mask, and this is definitely true for the elderly and immuno-compromised, and anyone who interacts with these people regularly," he added.