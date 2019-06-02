Shangri-La Dialogue: Chinese defence minister Wei says China ready to fight US on trade but door open for talks

SINGAPORE (AFP, REUTERS) - China is ready to fight the US on trade but the door is still open for talks, the country's defence minister said on Sunday (June 2).

"On the trade friction started by the US: if the US wants to talk, we will keep the door open. If they want to fight, we are ready," General Wei Fenghe told the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a bruising tit-for-tat trade war, exchanging tariffs on US$360 billion (S$494 billion) in two-way trade so far.

General Wei also criticised the United States on Sunday for its support for self-ruled Taiwan and for naval operations in the disputed South China Sea, but said conflict or war between the two countries would be a disaster.

Wei told the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s premier defence summit, that China would “fight to the end” if anyone tried to split China from Taiwan, which Beijing considers a sacred territory to be taken by force if necessary.

“No attempts to split China will succeed. Any interference in the Taiwan question is doomed to failure,” said General Wei, who was dressed in his uniform of a general in the People’s Liberation Army.

China-US ties have become increasingly strained due to a bitter trade war, US support for Taiwan and China’s muscular military posture in the South China Sea, where the United States also conducts freedom-of-navigation patrols.

On Saturday, acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan told the meeting that the United States would no longer “tiptoe” around Chinese behaviour in Asia.

General Wei, in a clear reference to the United States, also said:“Some countries from outside the region come to the South China Sea to flex muscles in the name of freedom of navigation.”