Xi Jinping says China 'must be, will be' reunified with Taiwan

BEIJING - China must be and will be reunified with Taiwan, President Xi Jinping said Wednesday (Jan 2) as he called for the two rivals to work together to realise the "historic task" of complete reunification.

"It is a historical conclusion drawn over the 70 years of the development of cross-Strait relations, and a must for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the new era," Xi said in a speech at Beijing's Great Hall of the People to commemorate the 40th anniversary of "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan", reported Xinhua news agency.

Issued by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress - China's Parliament - on Jan 1, 1979, the "Message" first proposed ending military confrontation across the Taiwan Strait through dialogue and welcomed exchanges between the two sides.

Up until then, China had conducted routine artillery bombardment of Taiwan-controlled offshore islands close to the mainland.

Chiang Kai-shek fled with defeated Nationalist forces to Taiwan in December 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists. Despite the deep business, cultural and personal links which exist today, no peace treaty or formal end to hostilities has been signed.

In his speech on Wednesday, Mr Xi called on Chinese people across the Taiwan Strait as well as at home and abroad to work together for the Chinese nation's greater good and go with the tide of history, to jointly push forward the peaceful development of the cross-strait relations and advance the process towards peaceful reunification, reported Xinhua.

He called for efforts to deepen the integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, adding that “Chinese people should help each other.”

He also pledged to further institutionalise cross-strait economic cooperation and to forge a cross-strait common market. Both sides should enhance the free flow of trade, connectivity in infrastructure, exchange of energy and resources, and shared industrial standards, said Mr Xi.

Taiwan will be guaranteed lasting peace after reunification, he said



