Seniors beware: Don’t be enticed by investment deals using CPF savings

The CPF Board rolled out additional security measures last year to help members better protect their savings from scams

In some investment scam cases reported last year, victims authorised CPF withdrawals which were paid into their bank accounts, and subsequently transferred out for “investment purposes”. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Jeremy Theseira, Content STudio
Updated
Apr 28, 2024, 04:00 AM
Published
Apr 28, 2024, 04:00 AM

As a finance manager, Madam Ong Sin Hong is familiar with managing money. Yet the 58-year-old came within a whisker of falling for a scam. 

She received a call from a scammer posing as a colleague. He wanted money to finance his business. 

“It sounded so real,” says Madam Ong, who became suspicious after checking with other colleagues. 

To ensure that her retirement savings would be protected from future scam attempts, she activated the Central Provident Fund (CPF) withdrawal lock in January.

“I was worried that tech-savvy scammers might use malware to steal information on my handphone, or even access my CPF savings,” says Madam Ong, citing recent cases in the news.

“I’m more risk averse at my age, so it definitely makes it safer.”

Activated through the CPF website, the feature disables online withdrawals entirely. To re-enable online withdrawals, members can increase their daily withdrawal limit, which requires Singpass face verification and a 12-hour cooling period.

Alternatively, they can submit a withdrawal application in person at a CPF service centre, with monies deposited into a member’s bank account within five working days.

The CPF withdrawal lock is among the additional security measures introduced by the CPF Board late last year to help members safeguard their CPF savings from scams.

These include a default daily online withdrawal limit of $2,000 for members aged 55 and above, enhanced authentication measures, and a 12-hour cooling period when members update their contact details. Updates to bank account details will only occur after the bank has verified that the account belongs to the member. 

For Madam Ong, the withdrawal lock has an added benefit – to help her avoid acting impulsively on attractive investment opportunities. “It gives me time to think before I make a withdrawal.”

Promises of profit

CPF members may draw on their CPF savings from age 55. But they should be wary of investment scams targeting their retirement nest egg, says Police Superintendent Matthew Choo, assistant director of the Scam Public Education Office, Singapore Police Force.

“The amount in CPF balances tends to be more substantial for those in this age group,” he says, adding that investment scams can come in different forms. “Key deceit lies in the (promise of) lucrative returns, which is what attracts the victims.”

How scammers strike

  • Fake friend
    By befriending and building trust with victims through social media or dating platforms, before introducing “investment opportunities” such as cryptocurrencies, forex or equities.
     
  • Fake ads
    By advertising “investment opportunities” on social media platforms, with links leading to messaging apps, or fake investment websites that ask victims to register for an account with their personal and banking details.
Using fake ads, scammers lured victims with the potential to earn high returns within a short timeframe. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
  • Fake groups
    By adding victims to chat groups or channels on messaging platforms, which feature fake investment opportunities and bogus testimonials.
To “invest”, victims are instructed to provide their personal information to create a fraudulent account, and invest by transferring funds to the scammer's accounts. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Latest police figures show that over 4,000 investment scam cases were reported last year, with more than $200 million lost. On average, about $50,700 was lost per case, the second highest among the top 10 scams reported last year.

While less than 1 per cent of the cases reported involved CPF withdrawals, “CPF Board takes these cases very seriously”, says Ms Stephanie Ng, director of Retirement Withdrawals Department, CPF Board.

She adds that while these safeguards create friction for scammers and help to reduce losses, “it is important for members of the public to remain vigilant and stay up to date with the latest scam tactics”.

“Exercise caution when approached by individuals who encourage you to withdraw your CPF savings for seemingly attractive investment returns.”

Be careful with your money

  • Check before you trust: If you receive a call from a supposed government official, asking for money over the phone, what should you do? Hang up. Over $90 million was lost last year to scammers posing as government officials
     
  • Lock your funds: You trust yourself, but can you trust your device? Using malware, scammers can obtain sensitive details from your phone, and even access your bank account. Here’s a way to better safeguard your funds.
     
  • Don’t pay for the offer of work: It sounds like an enticing job offer, to earn easy money from the comfort of your home. But after earning a small commission for simple tasks, you’re asked to pay before you can earn more. It’s a clear sign of a job scam

