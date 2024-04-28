Seniors beware: Don’t be enticed by investment deals using CPF savings

As a finance manager, Madam Ong Sin Hong is familiar with managing money. Yet the 58-year-old came within a whisker of falling for a scam.

She received a call from a scammer posing as a colleague. He wanted money to finance his business.

“It sounded so real,” says Madam Ong, who became suspicious after checking with other colleagues.

To ensure that her retirement savings would be protected from future scam attempts, she activated the Central Provident Fund (CPF) withdrawal lock in January.

“I was worried that tech-savvy scammers might use malware to steal information on my handphone, or even access my CPF savings,” says Madam Ong, citing recent cases in the news.

“I’m more risk averse at my age, so it definitely makes it safer.”

Activated through the CPF website, the feature disables online withdrawals entirely. To re-enable online withdrawals, members can increase their daily withdrawal limit, which requires Singpass face verification and a 12-hour cooling period.

Alternatively, they can submit a withdrawal application in person at a CPF service centre, with monies deposited into a member’s bank account within five working days.

The CPF withdrawal lock is among the additional security measures introduced by the CPF Board late last year to help members safeguard their CPF savings from scams.

These include a default daily online withdrawal limit of $2,000 for members aged 55 and above, enhanced authentication measures, and a 12-hour cooling period when members update their contact details. Updates to bank account details will only occur after the bank has verified that the account belongs to the member.

For Madam Ong, the withdrawal lock has an added benefit – to help her avoid acting impulsively on attractive investment opportunities. “It gives me time to think before I make a withdrawal.”

Promises of profit

CPF members may draw on their CPF savings from age 55. But they should be wary of investment scams targeting their retirement nest egg, says Police Superintendent Matthew Choo, assistant director of the Scam Public Education Office, Singapore Police Force.

“The amount in CPF balances tends to be more substantial for those in this age group,” he says, adding that investment scams can come in different forms. “Key deceit lies in the (promise of) lucrative returns, which is what attracts the victims.”