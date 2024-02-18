What to do when you’re asked to pay to earn easy money

You are added to a WhatsApp chat group by a stranger, who makes a simple and lucrative part-time job offer.
A flood of messages rush in from other members in the group. They rave about the easy money, flexible hours and freedom to work from home. Some even share screenshots of their earnings.
Sounds tempting?
There is a catch: After an initial small commission for simple tasks, you will be asked to pay a sum of money to start earning “big bucks”.
And that’s a clear sign that it is a scam, says Police Superintendent Matthew Choo, assistant director of the Scam Public Education Office, Singapore Police Force (SPF).
Police Superintendent Choo explains that scammers would use “psychological tactics” to entice victims. These include:
- Creating a sense of urgency through a limited-time job offer
- Adding victims into a group chat where other members help to “prove” the legitimacy of the job offer through reviews and screenshots of money received
- Using the “foot-in-the-door” technique by providing initial commissions, which baits victims into transferring their own money in order to take on bigger “jobs” to earn more money