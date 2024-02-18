BRANDED CONTENT

What to do when you’re asked to pay to earn easy money

Job scams typically involve victims being offered online jobs that could be performed from home

Scammers would offer commissions for simple tasks, such as follow, like or comment on social media posts or other media platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Kareyst Lin, Content STudio
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 04:00 AM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 04:00 AM

You are added to a WhatsApp chat group by a stranger, who makes a simple and lucrative part-time job offer.

A flood of messages rush in from other members in the group. They rave about the easy money, flexible hours and freedom to work from home. Some even share screenshots of their earnings.

Sounds tempting?

There is a catch: After an initial small commission for simple tasks, you will be asked to pay a sum of money to start earning “big bucks”.

And that’s a clear sign that it is a scam, says Police Superintendent Matthew Choo, assistant director of the Scam Public Education Office, Singapore Police Force (SPF).

During the first half of 2023, job scams were the most common scam type in Singapore. There were 5,737 cases reported, and victims lost a total of $79.4 million.

These scams typically involve victims being offered online jobs that could be performed from home. Scammers would reach out via messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram, impersonating staff from well-known platforms or online marketing companies.

Police Superintendent Choo explains that scammers would use “psychological tactics” to entice victims. These include:

  • Creating a sense of urgency through a limited-time job offer
  • Adding victims into a group chat where other members help to “prove” the legitimacy of the job offer through reviews and screenshots of money received
  • Using the “foot-in-the-door” technique by providing initial commissions, which baits victims into transferring their own money in order to take on bigger “jobs” to earn more money

This is part of a series titled "Act against scams", in partnership with the Singapore Police Force.

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top