More fall victim to scammers posing as local and foreign officials

A government official calls. You’re alarmed; what have you done?

The conversation raises concerns. Suspicious transactions have been made with your bank account for criminal activities.

What happens next is distressing; scammers, posing as either local or foreign police officers, are now on the other end of the line.

You’re involved in criminal activity, they claim. Cooperate to resolve your case, they order.

How to identify the ruse, known as a government official impersonation scam?

“No government official will ask you to transfer money over a call, via message or social media platforms,” says Police Superintendent Rosie Ann McIntyre, assistant director of the Scam Public Education Office Operations Department, Singapore Police Force (SPF).

“Nobody should be asking you for your personal banking details and one-time passwords (OTPs). If you receive such requests, it’s most likely to be a scam,” she adds.

Three recent cases show how victims were deceived by scammers posing as government officials.

How it happened

Case 1: A 19-year-old woman received calls from scammers posing as officials from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and China Police on Oct 31, 2023.

She was led to believe that she was involved in money laundering activities in China. On the pretext of raising bail and to resolve the case, the victim was told to transfer more than $230,000 to the scammers’ bank accounts.

She was then asked to record a video of herself pretending to be captured to help promote scam awareness. The video was later used by the scammers to threaten her parents, based in China, and to demand ransom.

Two male suspects, aged 21 and 25, were arrested by the SPF in January.