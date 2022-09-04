Section of park connector near Clementi BTO site to remain closed: NParks

SINGAPORE - A section of a park connector near a Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site in Clementi has been reopened, but another section remains closed for public safety, following a landslide at the site on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, a landslide at the Clementi NorthArc construction site in Clementi Avenue 6 damaged the park connector and displaced soil into the Ulu Pandan Canal.

Providing an update on Sunday, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a Facebook post that after an assessment by NParks, national water agency PUB and the Housing Board, a section of the park connector will remain closed.

This section of the park connector stretches between Boon Lay Way and Clementi Road and is nearer to the area of the slope failure.

Said NParks: "This is for public safety due to ongoing and planned recovery and repair works, and potential flood risks."

The park connector beyond the section from Clementi Road to Commonwealth Avenue West, near Ghim Moh Road, will be opened.

NParks and PUB will closely monitor the rain forecast and water level in the canal and will temporarily close the park connector when necessary.

Separately, PUB said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the public is advised to avoid using the park connector in the event of heavy rain.

"Should flooding occur, remain on high ground and avoid walking through floodwaters," said PUB.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who is MP for the area, said in a Facebook post that the park connector from Clementi Road to Commonwealth Avenue West, near Ghim Moh Road, will be opened.

"I hope this restores convenience to some of the residents whose use of the park connector has been affected since Friday," she added.

Ms Sim said for other stretches that remain closed based on NParks, PUB and HDB's assessment, they seek the public's understanding as it is for safety.