Clementi landslide: Channel created in Ulu Pandan Canal to prevent flooding

A channel through the soil has been created to improve water flow through Sungei Ulu Pandan on Sept 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
A layer of cement covering the affected site on Sept 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Barriers with a sign saying that the Ulu Pandan Park Connector on both sides are closed to facilitate slope repair works on Sept 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
The landslide affected the part of the Clementi NorthArc site where a retaining wall was being built. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
The landslide on Sept 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
According to NParks, Ulu Pandan Park Connector is closed along both sides of the canal for slope repair works. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
SINGAPORE - A channel has been carved out overnight in the massive amount of soil displaced into Ulu Pandan canal in an effort to prevent flooding after Friday morning's landslide at a Clementi Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who is the area's MP, posted a video update on her social media on Saturday, noting that works to mitigate the risk of flood is ongoing. In the video, water can be seen flowing through the channel.

Ms Sim, who visited the site on Saturday morning to observe the ongoing works, also thanked the workers, engineers and agency officers for working late into the night.

The landslide affected the part of the Clementi NorthArc site in Clementi Avenue 6 where a retaining wall - which holds back earth or water - was being built, and where a basketball court and pavilion would be located.

The authorities have ordered work on this part of the site to be stopped until further notice.

The BTO project was launched in February 2017 with an estimated completion date in the second half of this year.

According to the National Parks Board, the Ulu Pandan Park Connector is closed along both sides of the canal for slope repair works.

One passer-by sustained minor injuries from the incident and was attended to on-site. He is currently recuperating at home.

