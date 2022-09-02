BCA issues stop-work order on Clementi BTO site after landslide

A landslide on Friday morning caused damage to the Ulu Pandan Park Connector. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
BCA confirmed that buildings in the immediate vicinity remain structurally sound. ST PHORO: JOYCE FANG
The site has now been cordoned off for public safety. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
MP for the area Sim Ann asked residents to stay clear of the site for now. PHOTO: SIM ANN/FACEBOOK
Soil displacement in the Ulu Pandan Canal on Sept 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
View of the landslide near Clementi Avenue 6 on Sept 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
View of the landslide near Clementi Avenue 6 on Sept 2, 2022.
 ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Workers at the landslide area. ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN
Shermaine Ang
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has issued a stop-work order to builders at the Housing Board Clementi NorthArc Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site after a landslide on Friday morning caused damage to the Ulu Pandan Park Connector.

It is not clear if this will lead to another round of delays for home buyers.

"BCA is issuing stop-work order to the builder for the affected location," said BCA in a Facebook post at about 1pm.

"As an immediate measure, the builder and professional engineer are required to carry out slope stabilisation measures and put in place monitoring instruments to monitor the soil movement," it said.

The landslide on Friday morning happened at the Ulu Pandan Park Connector, which is near the almost ready BTO project, the completion of which had been delayed from the second half of this year to March next year.

BCA said that both its engineers and HDB engineers have assessed the buildings in the immediate vicinity and confirmed that they remain structurally sound.

It added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

