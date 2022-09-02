Part of Clementi park connector closed after landslide

The site has now been cordoned off for public safety. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
A landslide near Clementi Ave 6 in the early hours of the morning caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan Canal. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Structure collapse around newly built BTO flats has resulted in debris driven across Sungei Ulu Pandan, on Sept 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
MP for the area Sim Ann asked residents to stay clear of the area for now. PHOTO: SIM ANN/FACEBOOK
View of landslide near Clementi Ave 6 on Sept 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
The landslide caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan Canal. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Shermaine Ang
Updated
Published
21 min ago

SINGAPORE - A section of the park connector in Clementi has been closed after soil spilled into the nearby river on Friday morning.

According to the MP for the area Sim Ann, a landslide near Clementi Ave 6 (Clementi NorthArc construction site) in the early hours of the morning caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan Canal.

The site has now been cordoned off for public safety, she said, and asked residents to stay clear of the area for now.

ST has contacted the authorities for more information.

