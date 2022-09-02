Part of Clementi park connector closed after landslide

SINGAPORE - A section of the park connector in Clementi has been closed after soil spilled into the nearby river on Friday morning.

According to the MP for the area Sim Ann, a landslide near Clementi Ave 6 (Clementi NorthArc construction site) in the early hours of the morning caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan Canal.

The site has now been cordoned off for public safety, she said, and asked residents to stay clear of the area for now.

ST has contacted the authorities for more information.