WP will object to Budget 2022 statement as it disagrees with GST hike, says Pritam

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) will object to the Government's 2022 Budget as it disagrees with the plan to hike the goods and services tax (GST), said Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on Monday (Feb 28).

This is despite the party backing the Budget's direction to renew and strengthen Singapore's social compact towards a fairer, more sustainable and more inclusive society, which Mr Singh, who is WP chief, described in Parliament as "a philosophy that comes with much promise for the future".

Kicking off about two weeks of debate on the Budget statement for the new financial year starting on April 1, Mr Singh outlined the WP's alternative proposals for raising revenue and better supporting businesses and low-wage workers, while calling for more transparency on both previous and newly announced Budget initiatives.

In this year's Budget statement delivered on Feb 18, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the GST rise - to fund the recurring needs of a rapidly ageing population - would be staggered over two steps, from the current 7 per cent to 8 per cent from January next year and 9 per cent in 2024.

The WP believes this increase, first announced in 2018, to be unnecessary.

"The GST is a regressive tax that hits lower-income earners harder and this fact has been recognised since the GST was introduced in the early 90s," said Mr Singh, pointing out that the hike, while anticipated, comes at a difficult time.

"Inflation is on the upswing, and prices are high. Supply chain disruptions are having an outsized impact on people's purses. There's real concern on the ground that the announcement to raise the GST will lead to price rises across the board," he added.

"In fact, some price rises have already occurred with speculation that these were in anticipation of a GST hike."

The WP has previously raised in Parliament other suggested tax measures, such as Associate Professor Jamus Lim's (Sengkang GRC) proposal in November last year to impose a levy of 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent on the wealthiest in Singapore.

"(We) believe that the judicious use of progressive tax measures can achieve wider societal goals in Singapore," said Mr Singh.

This year's Budget contained a slew of moves to increase taxes on the personal income, property and luxury vehicles of high earners.

But Mr Singh said there would be a "limited impact" of such measures, which he said have been "characterised as a tax on wealth", and called for the proactive exploration of outright wealth taxes.