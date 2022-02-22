S'pore committed to progressive tax structures beyond Budget 2022: Indranee

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Government is committed to progressive tax structures, and the wealth tax measures rolled out in this year's Budget are not "the be all and the end all of it", said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah on Tuesday (Feb 22).

"Every Budget builds on the past," she said during a roundtable discussion with two other panellists and a host on radio station Money FM 89.3. "Going forward, tackling inequality will definitely still be very much high on our priority."

In his inaugural Budget speech last Friday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had announced plans to raise taxes for high earners through increased levies on personal income, residential properties and luxury cars.

Ms Indranee said the Government was "continually reviewing" such moves. "But we felt that the measures in this year's Budget would be the most significant, tangible way that we could tax wealth," she added.

For instance, from 2024, resident taxpayers' chargeable income in excess of $500,000 up to $1 million will be taxed at 23 per cent, while income in excess of $1 million will be taxed at 24 per cent - both up from the current 22 per cent.

This is expected to affect the top 1.2 per cent of personal income taxpayers.

"We thought that that was fair because they can bear it, they can take that amount," said Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for National Development.

Turning to the new tax rules for property, which she described as another good proxy for wealth, she said: "If you look at the way it's structured, those who own HDB flats would not be affected, and at least two-thirds of condominiums won't be affected. It's really those at the very high end of landed property; high-end condominiums that will be affected."

Rates for non-owner-occupied residential properties, which include investment properties, will be increased to between 12 per cent and 36 per cent, up from the current 10 per cent to 20 per cent. Owner-occupied homes will be taxed 6 per cent to 32 per cent for the portion of annual value in excess of $30,000, up from 4 per cent to 16 per cent today.

"We're trying to make it more progressive, but also trying to make it such that it's tangible and it doesn't leave room for evasion and structuring in such a way that you can get around the rules," said Ms Indranee.

Panellist and KPMG Singapore's head of tax Ajay Kumar Sanganeria said he agreed with the approach towards taxing wealth that is not portable and hard to move out of Singapore.

He suggested that future Budgets look at stamp duty, which was raised in December last year as part of cooling measures in the face of Singapore's booming property market.

Additional buyer's stamp duty was increased from 12 per cent to 17 per cent for citizens buying their second residential property, and from 15 per cent to 25 per cent for those buying their third and subsequent properties.

But Mr Sanganeria pointed out that basic buyer's stamp duty is still 4 per cent for properties valued at $1 million and above, whether a good-class bungalow or a high-value property.