ST Explains: What's next in the Raeesah Khan saga, and what could happen to Pritam Singh?

SINGAPORE - Parliament's privileges committee on Thursday (Feb 10) submitted a 1,180-page report of its investigations into the conduct of former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan, who had admitted to lying to the House.

The eight-member panel, which listened to the evidence of nine witnesses over 31 hours of hearings in December last year, called for Ms Khan to be fined a total of $35,000 for lying in Parliament last August and October.

The committee, which had heard evidence from WP chief Pritam Singh and party vice-chairman Faisal Manap, also concluded that Mr Singh had lied under oath and Mr Faisal had flagrantly refused to answer relevant questions, which could possibly amount to criminal offences.

The report called for Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

1. What are the powers of Parliament's privileges committee?

Based on the Standing Orders, or rules of Parliament, the committee's deliberations are confined to the matter referred to it, unless Parliament decides to extend or limit its remit.

In this case, the committee was convened to look into Ms Khan's repeated lie to the House.

The committee noted in its report that it does not have the purview to specifically recommend penalties for Mr Singh, Mr Faisal as well as party chairman Sylvia Lim. Nevertheless, it set out recommendations related to the three after finding that they had played a role in Ms Khan's continued lie.

Besides calling for Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to be referred to the Public Prosecutor, it said the three WP leaders had also been dishonourable in conduct and were in contempt of Parliament.

Ultimately, though, it is Parliament, and not the committee, that will decide on the actual sanctions to be meted out.