Privileges committee explains why Pritam Singh's serious misconduct deserves further investigation

SINGAPORE - The lies told by Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh to a parliamentary committee set up to look into the conduct of his party's former MP Raeesah Khan could amount to perjury, a serious criminal offence, said the committee in its report released on Thursday (Feb 10).

Given the seriousness of the matter, Mr Singh should be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigation, with a view to consider criminal proceedings against him, added the Committee of Privileges.

This recommendation comes as the committee found Mr Singh to have played "the key and leading role" in advising Ms Khan not to come clean in Parliament after she first fibbed on Aug 3 about having accompanied a sexual assault survivor to the police station.

The committee, in its report, also found that Mr Singh had lied during the committee's hearings, in asserting that he had made clear to Ms Khan she should set the record straight in Parliament.

Describing this conduct as "dishonourable... and a contempt of Parliament", the committee said it was beyond its purview to recommend that any penalty be imposed on Mr Singh and two other WP leaders, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap, who also knew from Aug 8 that Ms Khan had lied.

But Parliament has the power to consider what should be done, and impose appropriate sanctions based on the findings, said the committee, in recommending that Mr Singh be referred to the public prosecutor.

The committee noted that Parliament has the powers to deal with unacceptable conduct on its own, and does not have to refer such matters to the public prosecutor.

Under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, Parliament itself has the power to impose sanctions, including jail sentences, fines and suspensions.

For dishonourable conduct or contempt, Parliament can order an MP to be jailed for a period not more than his remaining term, impose a fine of up to $50,000, suspend him for a period not more than the remainder of the current session of Parliament, and ask the Speaker of Parliament to reprimand or admonish him.

The Act also states that Parliament can refer a matter to the public prosecutor when an MP has committed certain kinds of offences.

Included in the list of 18 offences in Section 31 of the Act is "wilfully make a false answer to any question material to the subject of inquiry put during examination before Parliament or a committee", which the committee had cited in its report in considering the actions available to Parliament.

The committee said that the default position is that Parliament should itself deal with matters that arise in a parliamentary context.

However, given the seriousness of Mr Singh's actions, which included lying on affirmation, "it appears to us best, in this case, that it be dealt with through a trial process, rather than by Parliament alone", added the committee.