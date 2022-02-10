Pritam Singh the 'operating brain' behind Raeesah Khan's repeated lie: Report

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh appears to have been the "operating brain" and key reason why former WP MP Raeesah Khan repeated her lies in Parliament, said a parliamentary committee.

In a report released on Thursday (Feb 10), the Committee of Privileges said it was satisfied that Mr Singh had been untruthful in his evidence, under oath, during its hearings held in December last year. This may amount to perjury, a serious criminal offence, it added.

The committee recommended that Mr Singh, who is Leader of the Opposition, be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

In its report, which was the culmination of the committee's probe into lies told by Ms Khan in Parliament in August and October last year, it also said that Mr Singh had made "regrettable" allegations about Ms Khan's mental health and against two WP cadres.

Ms Khan had on Aug 3 claimed to have accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station where officers allegedly handled the matter insensitively and drove the victim to tears. She repeated the untruth on Oct 4.

Mr Singh had visited Ms Khan at her home on Oct 3. During that meeting, he had used words that indicated to her that she should continue with the untruth, said the report.

The committee heard that Mr Singh had told Ms Khan that there would be no judgment by him if she kept to her narrative on the lies she told on Aug 3.

While it was possible to describe such a statement as a choice given to Ms Khan, as Mr Singh had testified, the committee said this would be an incomplete description. It would be more accurate to describe the statement as a strong guidance to continue lying, the committee added.

"He was the primary cause, the operating brain, for Ms Khan repeating the untruth in Parliament on Oct 4. He orchestrated it. He could easily have told Ms Khan to tell the truth. And she would have listened to him," it said.

"He did not advise telling the truth. Instead, he suggested to her to continue with the untruth. Ms Khan followed his advice."

According to the report, Mr Singh acted with "considerable surreptitiousness", and did not tell other members of the WP leadership that he was going to meet her.

"At the meeting, Mr Singh did not tell Ms Khan to proactively raise the matter and also did not tell Ms Khan that she should tell the truth. This is not disputed," the report said.