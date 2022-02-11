Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap to speak in Parliament debate on COP report next week

SNGAPORE - The Workers' Party's top leaders will be expressing their views on Parliament's Committee of Privileges' (COP) report when the House debates the report next Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday (Feb 11), the WP noted that the committee had called for a fine of $35,000 for its ex-MP Ms Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament.

The committee had recommended that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who is an MP for Aljunied GRC, be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations. It had also done the same for Aljunied GRC MP and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap.

"The Workers' Party notes these developments with grave concern. The last time criminal charges were brought against an elected Opposition MP relating to their political work was in the 1980s," said the WP.

"Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament (which, like the COP, is dominated by MPs from the ruling People's Action Party)."

The WP added that Mr Singh and Mr Faisal will also co-operate with the Public Prosecutor and defend themselves in court in the event that charges are brought against them.

The party said that it will continue to work for Singapore and Singaporeans as its two elected MPs address these matters.

"All our elected MPs will continue to serve our constituents to the very best of our ability while the Party's work in other constituencies continues," it said.

The committee’s report, which it released on Thursday, was the culmination of the committee’s probe into lies told by Ms Khan in Parliament in August and October last year.

Ms Khan had on Aug 3 claimed to have accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station where officers allegedly handled the matter insensitively and drove the victim to tears. She repeated the untruth on Oct 4.

The committee said that it was satisfied that Mr Singh was untruthful in giving evidence under oath, and that this may amount to perjury, a serious criminal offence. It recommended that Mr Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

It also similarly recommended Mr Faisal be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations over his refusal to answer relevant questions put forth during its hearings, and to also consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted.

The report will be debated in Parliament next week and MPs will vote on whether to accept its recommendations.