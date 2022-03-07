Oil prices soar to touch US$139 as Russian embargo talk fuels fears of shortage

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Oil roared to briefly hit US$139 a barrel on Monday (March 7) after the White House said it was discussing an embargo on Russian supplies, fanning supply fears in an already jittery market.

Brent jumped as much as 18 per cent to US$139.13, building on last week's 21 per cent surge as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered fears of a brutal supply crunch, before paring gains.

Brent crude futures were up US$10.98, or 9.3 per cent, to US$129.09 a barrel at 7.28am on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose US$10.38, or 9 per cent, to US$126.06.

In the first few minutes of trade, both benchmarks rose to their highest since July 2008, with Brent at US$139.13 a barrel and WTI at US$130.50.

Both contracts hit their highest in July 2008, with Brent at US$147.50 a barrel and WTI at US$147.27.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States and its allies are discussing an embargo of Russian oil as pressure mounts to hit back harder at the invasion of Ukraine by squeezing exports from Russia's key energy industry.

While traders, shippers, insurers and banks have been increasingly wary of taking on or funding purchases of Russian barrels, a formal embargo would increase the uncertainty that led to Brent trading in its biggest range since the launch of the futures contract in 1998.

It adds to more bullish news over the weekend, with delays to the conclusion of Iranian nuclear talks and the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets, which are already suffering from Russian supply disruptions.

Russia is the No. 3 oil exporter in the world, supplying around seven million barrels per day of oil and refined products or 7 per cent of global supply. Some volumes of Kazakhstan's oil exports from Russian ports have also faced complications.

Analysts at Bank of America said if most of Russia's oil exports are cut off, there could be a five million barrel or larger shortfall, and that means oil prices could double from US$100 to US$200 a barrel.