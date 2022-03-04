Ukraine invasion fallout frays global supply chains anew in inflation shock

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Supply chains that rattled the global economy through the pandemic are unleashing another shock as efforts to choke off trade with Russia strain resources ranging from fertiliser needed for crops and palladium for car-making, to oil that's used to produce almost everything.

The upshot: a world economy that again faces the prospect of stagflationary forces as inflation quickens and growth fades, compelling central banks to choose which to tackle while fearing the challenge they don't take on then gets out of hand.

The choice is even starker now than it was during the early days of the pandemic. Back then, monetary policy makers elected to buoy demand as a recession hit. Now inflation is at multi-decade highs, forcing them to focus on runaway prices, although perhaps alert to the risk they may have to move more slowly than anticipated.

"Were this 2022 supply shock a first, central banks would be more confident of its transitory inflation impact," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"But this is an inflation shock compounding pre-existing evidence of sticky inflation, so adding to concerns that policy will have to treat attendant higher prices as more than a temporary phenomena, even if growth slows."

Supply line crisis

Already, signs are mounting that supply lines are fraying anew as the sanctions-driven economic blockade increases President Vladimir Putin's reliance on domestic production and prevents Russian companies from reaching markets and investors abroad.

Almost all of the 10-largest container shipping companies - responsible for moving some 80 per cent of global trade - have stopped accepting bookings for Russian cargo and ports from Europe to the US are turning away the nation's vessels. Some companies are choosing to self-sanction by refusing to buy Russian commodities, even if it remains legal to do so.

The fallout is extending far beyond Russia and Ukraine, with A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world's No. 2 container carrier, warning customers "this is a global impact, and not only limited to trade with Russia."

For auto makers, the dependence on Russian supplies is deep. The country is the third-largest supplier of nickel in lithium-ion batteries and provides 40 per cent of the palladium for catalytic converters, with that metal also impacted by widespread flight bans. About 90 per cent of US semiconductor-grade neon supplies comes from Ukraine, according to Fitch.

Japan's biggest carmakers joined the widening global corporate pullback from Russia, following the likes of Ford Motor. Others in closer proximity to the war such as Germany's BMW and Volkswagen are warning of production outages. Shares of Renault, the European carmaker most exposed to Russia, have tumbled almost 25 per cent since the invasion began.

In the US, Boeing is in a bind after the US banned flights by a Russian-operated company it relies upon, meaning it can't transport some structures from other places to its main wide-body plant in Everett, Washington.

Titanium is the other vital input for the aerospace industry, with firms stockpiling the key material and looking to diversify away from Russia. Engine maker Safran gets almost half of its titanium from Russia's VSMPO-Avisma Corp, while Rolls-Royce Holdings said 20 per cent of its titanium comes from the country.

Fuel, food soaring

The isolation of a commodities powerhouse also has prices for fuel and food soaring. Oil, of which Russia produces more than 10 per cent of the world's output, is now topping US$110 a barrel, while European natural gas hit an all-time high this week. Wheat soared past US$11 a bushel to the highest level in 14 years.

Even prices for the widely used nitrogen fertiliser urea surged over the past week, drawing howls of protest from farmers as far afield as Iowa and Brazil.