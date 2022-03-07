The reshaping of the world as Ukraine war rages on

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Political traditions and policy principles upheld for decades were overturned in just a few days as Russian bombs flattened cities in Ukraine, leaving the world to wonder: Where all this will take us?

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" to "demilitarise" Ukraine on Feb 24, Russian troops have advanced into Ukraine territories in several directions in a full-scale invasion in the country's neighbour.

The war in Ukraine is the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, setting off profound changes to a world order that has been in place since the end of the Cold War, analysts said.

The invasion ignited economic warfare between Russia and the West as major economies including the United States, the EU, the UK and Canada imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy, targeting banks, oil refineries, and military exports.

Battles are also unfolding on social media in an information war capturing attention around the world. Led by social media-savvy President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is winning a fight for hearts and minds that has fuelled global protests against the Russian invasion. Overwhelming grassroots support for Ukraine is driving governments to justify their Russia policies.

The war may drag the world into another Cold War showdown with Europe further leaning toward the US, some experts said. But others said Russia will completely lose the ability to maintain its status as a great power to challenge the West and will be increasingly marginalised after the war.

As the fighting rages on, no one can draw a conclusion on how the Russia-Ukraine confrontation will reshape the world, but Europe is likely to face a tougher, more unpredictable and more isolated Russia. Stiff resistance from Ukraine has so far stopped Russian forces from controlling major cities except Kherson, a key southern Ukraine port city that Russia captured last week.

Russia has been stepping up assaults on cities including Kharkiv, Mariupol and the capital Kyiv. Russian troops are pushing westward toward Odesa, Ukraine's biggest port city and home to a large naval base, in a move to capture Ukraine's entire Black Sea coast. As the war marches on, intense shelling and ground battles are making it increasingly destructive and deadly.

The United Nations human rights office said Friday it confirmed 331 deaths and 675 injuries among civilians in Ukraine and suggested that the true toll was probably much higher. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine. Russia acknowledged March 2 that 498 of its soldiers were killed in the conflict and 1,597 more injured, the biggest total of military casualties released by the country in recent years. Ukraine said Russia's losses ran into the thousands of dead.

European countries including Germany in a few days have overhauled some long-held political traditions amid turbulent public opinions, shifting away from stances before the war at a pace and in coordination rarely seen.

Financial nuclear war

The fighting in Ukraine has raised fears of a potential nuclear conflict, especially after Putin last week ordered his nuclear forces to be put on higher alert. Although Russian officials including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have increasingly cited nuclear threats in public statements, experts said a nuclear war is unlikely.

Adm. Charles Richard, chief of the US Strategic Command, told a House Armed Services subpanel March 2 that there were no changes to the US nuclear posture following the Russian threats. But a nuclear war in the financial sphere has already begun.

Hours after Putin announced the invasion, the US, Britain and the EU rolled out sanctions on Russia that include restrictions on the sale of Russian debt and a freeze on assets of Russian oligarchs and banks.

On Feb 25, the EU expanded the sanctions list of Russian banks to cover 70 per cent of the country's banking market. On Feb 26, the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the European Commission imposed new restrictive measures on Russia's central bank to prevent it from using foreign reserves to undermine sanctions. In a further move March 2, Western governments kicked certain Russian banks out of the global messaging system known as SWIFT that enables cross-border banking transactions, a move that some described as a "financial nuclear bomb."

European officials said measures targeting Russia's central bank would freeze about half of the bank's US$630 billion (S$860 billion) of international reserves, hampering its ability to use them to prop up the ruble. This may further trigger a large-scale bank run in Russia, damage the ability and willingness of companies and banks to repay foreign debts, and cause further collapse of the ruble while spurring inflation, shaking Russia's entire macroeconomic order and even its political foundation.