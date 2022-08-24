President Halimah, Sultan Bolkiah note close cooperation between Singapore and Brunei

SINGAPORE - Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Brunei and Singapore worked closely on vaccines, supply chains and connectivity, supporting each other in weathering the storm together, President Halimah Yacob said on Wednesday (Aug 24).

Two and a half years on, both countries have emerged stronger, and endured as havens of peace and stability in a world increasingly beset by geopolitical competition, uncertainty and fault lines, she added.

She was speaking at a state banquet in honour of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, who is on a two-day state visit to Singapore.

Both countries are also working on new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual strategic interest, she noted, citing the signing of four agreements.

These memoranda of understanding (MOUs) cover energy and the green economy, trade and investment cooperation in food and medical products, youth education and public service capacity development.

Said President Halimah: "We have defied the odds to succeed. As small countries, we must continue to stay united, while being nimble, open, and connected to the rest of the world."

Sultan Bolkiah's state visit here is his fifth, and represents the high point of a series of top-level exchanges between the two countries following the reopening of their respective borders. The visits are a testament to their special relationship.

Last month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Ms Ho Ching attended Sultan Bolkiah's 76th birthday celebrations and received royal honours. Earlier this month, Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah led a delegation here for the 8th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme.

On Wednesday evening, Sultan Bolkiah was given a ceremonial welcome at the Istana before he called on the President.

Madam Halimah said his unstinting support enabled both countries to build on the solid foundation for bilateral ties first laid by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and Sultan Bolkiah's father, the late Seri Begawan. "Our bilateral relations have grown from strength to strength ever since. Bound by close cultural and people-to-people links, there is much more that we can do together," she said.

These relations are underpinned by longstanding defence and economic cooperation, she noted, saying Singapore remains grateful for Brunei's provision of jungle training areas to the Singapore Armed Forces, where generations of soldiers have trained. "The Currency Interchangeability Agreement established in 1967 remains a shining symbol of our mutual trust and deep interdependence," she added.