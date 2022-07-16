PM Lee, Ho Ching receive royal honours from Brunei Sultan

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, received royal honours from Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah during an investiture.

PM Lee and Madam Ho received the honours at the official residence of the Sultan, the Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, on the last day of their three-day trip on Saturday (July 16).

PM Lee received The Most Esteemed Family Order, while Madam Ho received The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa - First Class.

The honour received by PM Lee is awarded to members of royalty, foreign rulers and individuals who have rendered important services to the Sultan of Brunei, and carries with it the title of Dato Laila Utama.

It was previously also given to former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1990, as well as Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak in 1960.

Other leaders who have been given the honours include Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Madam Ho's award, which has three classes, is awarded to individuals for outstanding service to the Sultan and the state. It is also awarded to esteemed foreign persons whom the Sultan of Brunei considers fit and proper to confer as honorary members.

The First Class of the Order carries the title of Dato Paduka Seri Laila Jasa, while the Second Class of the Order carries the title of Dato Seri Laila Jasa. The Third Class of the Order does not come with a title.

Previous Singaporean recipients of the honours include Dr Ooi Choon Jin (Second Class) and Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Meyyappan Nadarajan Thevar (Third Class).

PM Lee and Madam Ho later attended a state banquet hosted by Sultan Bolkiah.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Lee, Sultan Bolkiah and Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah met in the morning for a walk and breakfast. PM Lee also hosted a lunch meeting with Bruneian ministers on Saturday.