Bruneians to be offered scholarships, attachments here under initiatives to enhance S'pore-Brunei ties

SINGAPORE - High-performing Bruneians will study in Singapore and Brunei's civil servants will take up attachments with the public service here.

These two initiatives announced on Thursday (Aug 4) will promote exchanges between the two countries' young people and future leaders as well as deepen relations and mutual understanding between their civil services.

The scholarship programme is for studies here at the pre-tertiary level, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Brunei's civil servants will also be able to take up training programmes with the Singapore public service under the agreement, it added.

The Ministry of Education and Public Service Division will work with their Bruneian counterparts on the details of both initiatives.

The announcement was made during Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah's official visit to Singapore from Wednesday to Friday for the 8th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme (YLP).

The Crown Prince, who is also Senior Minister at the Brunei Prime Minister's Office, is here at the invitation of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

The YLP, which the two countries take turns to host, is a key platform for young leaders from both sides to interact and build ties with one another. Launched in 2013, it was last held in Brunei in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hosted lunch at the Istana for the crown prince and the Bruneian delegation on Thursday.