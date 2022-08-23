Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on two-day state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will make a two-day state visit to Singapore from Wednesday (Aug 24) at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

This is his fifth state visit here, his last being in 2017.

Sultan Bolkiah will be accompanied by his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, as well as members of the royal family, Bruneian ministers and senior officials, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

They will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and meet President Halimah Yacob, who will also host a state banquet in their honour.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will also call on Sultan Bolkiah and his wife, and host lunch for them.

Sultan Bolkiah and his wife will also receive a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Mrs Wong.

The Sultan and his wife will have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Hassanal Saleha, named in their honour.