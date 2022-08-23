Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on two-day state visit to Singapore

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah last made a state visit here in 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
8 hours ago

SINGAPORE - Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will make a two-day state visit to Singapore from Wednesday (Aug 24) at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

This is his fifth state visit here, his last being in 2017.

Sultan Bolkiah will be accompanied by his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, as well as members of the royal family, Bruneian ministers and senior officials, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

They will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and meet President Halimah Yacob, who will also host a state banquet in their honour.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will also call on Sultan Bolkiah and his wife, and host lunch for them.

Sultan Bolkiah and his wife will also receive a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Mrs Wong.

The Sultan and his wife will have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Hassanal Saleha, named in their honour.

Sultan Bolkiah will also make a visit to Sembawang Air Base, hosted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

More On This Topic
PM Lee, Ho Ching receive royal honours from Brunei Sultan
Brunei Crown Prince visits Victoria School, hosted to lunch by President Halimah

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top