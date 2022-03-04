Indranee tests positive for Covid-19: 'Hope to be back in Parliament next week'

SINGAPORE - Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah tested positive for Covid-19 and had to skip the launch of the Sakura Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay on Friday morning (March 4).

Ms Indranee said in a Facebook post on Friday: "Thankfully symptoms are mild. Very glad that I am fully vaccinated with both shots and booster...

"Apologies to all who are attending the event - really sorry I can't be there with you. But do enjoy the Sakura Festival and the beautiful spring blooms."

She took an antigen rapid test (ART) on Thursday afternoon as two other members of her household had Covid-19,and her result was positive.

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development, said she felt "awfully hungry".

"Hope to be back in Parliament next week for the second readings of the Supply Bills," she added.

A number of MPs were down with Covid-19 amid a surge in cases here, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) and Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) said they will be missing out on Parliament sittings this week after testing positive.

On Tuesday, Ms Cheng posted on Facebook: "Omicron isn't that mild. I don't remember having such chills or dizziness."

Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) also said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he was self-isolating at home to recover from throat tightness after testing positive using an ART kit.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan said on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19 after his seven-year-old daughter caught the virus.

Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua were also isolating from exposure to Covid-19 and had to miss Wednesday's Parliament sitting, said Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.