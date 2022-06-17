Lawrence Wong's choice of secondary school, new Cabinet roles: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has some advice to students on charting their own path, while Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh reflected on a young Singaporean's efforts to help with the Ukraine conflict.

Set your own path, dare to dream

For Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, "every school a good school" is not a Ministry of Education slogan, but a lived experience.

In a recent interview in Mandarin with veteran news presenter Tung Soo Hua that was filmed partly in his alma mater Tanjong Katong Secondary School (TKSS), Mr Wong was asked why he had chosen the school, then known as Tanjong Katong Secondary Technical School.