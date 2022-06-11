Ukraine is 'definitely going to prevail in this war', says Zelensky at Shangri-La Dialogue

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses participants at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore via videolink on June 11, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday (June 11) that his country would "definitely prevail in this war that Russia has started".

Speaking from an undisclosed location in Kyiv, Mr Zelensky told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that his country was unable to export enough food because of a Russian blockade, and that the world would face "an acute and severe food crisis and famine".

Addressing defence officials via video link, Mr Zelensky quoted the words of the late Singaporean leader Lee Kuan Yew while he criticised Russia for trying to dismantle the international order.

"I want to remind you of the words of a person whom you know very well – if there had been no international law, and the big fish ate the small fish and the small fish ate shrimps, we would not have existed," he said.

"These are the wise words of Lee Kuan Yew, the leader who was perspicacious enough to see the clear reasons of many things and resources, and who knew exactly what is of value," he added.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Japan will coordinate with Asean to tackle after-effects of Ukraine war
Austin criticises China's 'aggressive' approach in Indo-Pacific, warns of Ukraine-like chaos

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top