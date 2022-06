SINGAPORE - When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed delegates virtually at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (June 11), his choice of attire - and the Singaporean girl behind it - became an unexpected talking point of his speech.

The black T-shirt bearing an illustration of a girl spray-painting the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag had been passed to him along with a handwritten letter from its Singaporean creator, 16-year-old Ava Soh.