Tan Kiat How, Eric Chua and Rahayu Mahzam to be promoted in latest Cabinet changes

Parliamentary secretaries Eric Chua and Rahayu Mahzam will be promoted to senior parliamentary secretaries, the PMO added.

Mr Chua will continue in his existing portfolios in the Culture, Community and Youth as well as Social and Family Development ministries.

Ms Rahayu will take up a new appointment in the Ministry of Law, and continue in the Ministry of Health. She will relinquish her appointment in the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Mr Tan was previously chief executive at the Infocomm Media Development Authority before he entered politics in 2020 as part of the People's Action Party's East Coast GRC slate. He is also chairman of government feedback unit Reach.

Mr Chua worked in the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Ministry of Home Affairs for 17 years, including as director of the SGSecure Programme Office, before entering politics in 2020.

Ms Rahayu, who is trained as a lawyer and had specialised in family law, is a second-term MP who has served in Jurong GRC since 2015.

Both Mr Chua and Ms Rahayu are deputy chairmen of Reach's supervisory panel.

Other political appointments announced on Monday including Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat taking on a new portfolio at the Ministry of Finance.

He will continue at the Ministry of Transport, and return to the Government full time after leaving the labour movement.

Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon will also take on a new portfolio in the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

He will continue in the Ministry of Manpower, but relinquish his appointment in the Ministry of Health.