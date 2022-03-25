Hopping on TikTok, going green and blue: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

Achievement unlocked

Singapore's Cabinet got a new "TikToker" this week, when Health Minister Ong Ye Kung joined the viral video app.

He was apparently convinced to sign up for an account by president of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance political party Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman while on a working visit to Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Syed Saddiq, a former Malaysian youth and sports minister, could easily be a top influencer on social media if he ever decides to leave politics, having amassed over 675,000 followers on the short-video platform.

The Johor MP posted about his coup on, well, TikTok, after hosting Mr Ong to a meal of his homemade asam pedas and mee bandung Muar. Food diplomacy at its finest, we say.

"New achievement unlocked! Convinced the Minister of Health of Singapore to get on Tiktok," he wrote in a note accompanying a video of Mr Ong which has been watched over 70,000 times.