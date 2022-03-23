Singapore and Malaysia should work towards resuming air, land travel: Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong Ye Kung (right) presenting Mr Khairy Jamaluddin with the book In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story, written by The Straits Times, when the two health ministers met on March 23 to discuss border reopening. PHOTO: ONG YE KUNG/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - While ties between Singapore and Malaysia have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation has improved, and it is time for the Causeway neighbours to work towards full resumption of air and land travel for vaccinated persons, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 23).

He is currently visiting Malaysia, where he met the country's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

"We had a fruitful and frank discussion. We agreed that Singapore and Malaysia enjoy excellent and longstanding bilateral relations, our peoples have many linkages and ties, but they were all disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr Ong.

He added: "We also agreed that the Covid-19 situation has stabilised and is improving in both countries, and we should now work towards the full resumption of air and land travel for vaccinated persons."

He said that the resumption of air and land travel for vaccinated people will rebuild the people-to-people connections that were disrupted by the pandemic.

Mr Ong is on a working visit to Kuala Lumpur from Wednesday to Friday (March 25). He is accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Health.

On Thursday (March 24), he will visit the National Institutes of Health, where he will deliver a keynote address.

