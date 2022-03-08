Budget debate: Singapore will review its 2030 climate targets this year

SINGAPORE - Singapore will be reviewing its climate targets for 2030 this year as it looks to setting more ambitious goals.

This comes just weeks after it announced plans to accelerate its longer-term climate plan and have emissions reach net-zero by or around the middle of the century.

Announcing the review on Tuesday (March 8) Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee On Climate Change, said: "We are making a decisive move: one that is necessary, practical and implementable."

"We are making a commitment on behalf of generations of Singaporeans to come, spanning several decades into the future," he said during a parliamentary session on Singapore's green plans.

Singapore is looking to achieve its climate targets in three ways: by transforming industry, economy and society, harnessing low-carbon technologies, and pursuing international collaboration in the form of carbon markets and electricity imports.

Before plans are finalised and the country declares a specific net zero year, there will be consultations with industry and citizen stakeholder groups, because raising climate ambition, while bringing about benefits, would also entail some costs and trade-offs, he said.

The Republic has already taken steps to contribute to the global effort to tackle climate change.

In 2020, Singapore submitted its 2030 climate target to the United Nations (UN), outlining its aim of having its emissions reach a peak of 65 million tonnes of emissions around that time.

The Republic also said then that over the longer-term, it will aim to halve its emissions from its peak to 33 million tonnes of emissions by 2050, with a view to achieving net zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century.

But last month, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech that Singapore will be bringing forward this net-zero target to "by or around mid-century" instead.

To help Singapore achieve this, Mr Wong said he will be raising the carbon tax rate from the current $5 per tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 by 2030.

This is in line with recommendations by the International Monetary Fund, which set out a carbon price floor of US$75 (S$100) per tonne of emissions for advanced economies or US$50 for high-income emerging-market economies by 2030 in order for the world to avert harsher climate impacts.