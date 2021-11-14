Nations clinch ‘imperfect’ but vital climate deal

GLASGOW - Nearly 200 nations agreed a deal on Saturday (Nov 14) to step up efforts to avoid dangerous climate change, boost investments in green energy and speed up the shift away from coal.

But a last-minute intervention from India led to the language around coal being weakened, dampening the mood in the final plenary.

After two weeks of talks, which went more than a day into overtime, delegates from dozens of nations said they accepted the draft text package of decisions, though many – especially from vulnerable developing nations – were not happy with everything.

After nations reluctantly accepted India’s revised text proposal, COP26 president Mr Alok Sharma gavelled through the “Glasgow Climate Pact” to the cheers of hundreds of exhausted delegates in the plenary session.

The decisions agreed in Glasgow will bolster the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world’s main climate treaty.

A key goal of the talks was to settle on a deal that will accelerate efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.1 deg C and is suffering worsening climate impacts, including melting ice caps, coral reef bleaching and deadlier heatwaves and wildfires, with some impacts now irreversible for centuries to millennia, the United Nations says.

"Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread," UN Secretary-General Mr Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

The approved texts were a compromise, he said. "They take important steps, but unfortunately the collective political will was not enough to overcome some deep contradictions."

Countries have now agreed to boost their emissions reduction plans, which is vital given current pledges put the world on a path warm 2.4 deg C, an analysis released during the talks showed.

A major source of disappointment was the lack of specifics on raising long-term climate finance for poorer nations and especially no formal decision to create a funding mechanism for loss and damage that many vulnerable countries, especially low-lying island nations had pressed hard for.

Important starting point

Delegates from many small island states gave impassioned speeches ahead of the pact’s adoption saying the decision text was not perfect but it was an important starting point and that were was no time to waste because the threat from worse storms, floods and sea level rise is only growing.

“I am not willing to leave here with nothing. We have a text in front of us. It does not have everything that everyone wants, but it has extremely important elements that do serve the planet,” said Marshall Islands climate envoy Ms Tina Stege.

“It is not perfect. It is not without fault. We have much work to do. But it does represent real progress.”

New Zealand’s envoy said the text represented “the least worst outcome” but supported it.

He said after years of UN climate meetings, greenhouse gas emissions have kept rising.

“Talking about it hasn’t solved the problem. And I don’t believe that more talk will improve the package presented today.”

China said the text was not perfect but acceptable, while India’s environment and climate minister Mr Bhupender proposed new wording for the final agreement in which nations should escalate the phasing down of unabated coal power instead of previous language to phase it out.

The request triggered expressions of disappointment from delegates in the final plenary session, who stressed that the world should be working hard to phase out coal, not phase it down, especially since coal is highly polluting.

Unabated coal means industrial plants, such as coal-fired power stations, that do not capture the carbon dioxide (CO2) they produce.

The text also called for the phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies while “recognising the need for support towards a just transition”.



(From left) Brazil's top diplomat for climate negotiations, Ambassador Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans, US climate envoy John Kerry and China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua walk during the summit on Nov 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



The focus now shifts to faster and stronger action to fight climate change.

The COP26 deal calls on all nations to boost the ambition of their national climate plans, calling on those that have not submitted new or updated plans to do so by next year.

It calls on nations to “revisit and strengthen” the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to align them with the 1.5 deg C temperature goal by the end of 2022.

It also requests the UN to annually assess all NDCs for ambition.

Suite of issues resolved

Crucially, COP26 resolved a long-outstanding suite of issues relating to the Paris Agreement rulebook, which needed to be completed so that nations could fully implement the Paris treaty.

This included rules on the creation and oversight of carbon markets that could unlock billions of dollars of investments in emissions reductions projects, such as wind farms, energy efficiency investments or forest restoration schemes.

This highly contested area had been bogged down in technical discussions around ensuring any carbon offsets were genuine and not double claimed by a country and a company as part of their emissions reduction pledges.

Also resolved were rules on transparency of reporting of national climate plans to ensure all countries were on the same page and not backsliding, and a common timeframe for NDCs.

On the crucial issue of climate finance to developing nations, the text maintains an emphasis on rich nations meeting a pledge to provide US$100 billion (S$135 billion) in annual climate finance and notes with deep regret that the 2020 goal to meet this pledge has not been met.

Climate policy analysts and conservation groups gave qualified support for the COP26 deal.

Mr Ani Dasgupta, President and CEO of Washington-based World Resources Institute, said progress made over the past year and at the COP26 summit offers a strong foundation to build upon but there was much more to do. “The real test now is whether countries accelerate their efforts and translate their commitments into action.”

Greenpeace called the deal “meek and weak” with the 1.5 deg C goal only just alive. “But a signal has been sent that the era of coal is ending. And that matters,” the group said in a statement.