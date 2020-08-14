One-year-old boy among imported coronavirus cases announced on Friday

SINGAPORE - A one-year-old boy was among the four imported coronavirus patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Aug 14).

The boy, an Indian national and a dependant's pass holder, arrived in Singapore from India. He was asymptomatic when tested, and tested positive on Wednesday.

Another dependant's pass holder, also an Indian national, was among the imported patients.

The last two imported cases arrived from India on Aug 2. They are work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore.

MOH said all of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices.

No cases in the community were reported on Friday, for the first time since June 1.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 79 new coronavirus patients announced on Friday, taking Singapore's total to 55,580.

Six clusters in dormitories were closed as the dorms have been cleared by the Inter-agency Taskforce, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 313 cases discharged on Friday, 51,034 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 79 patients remain in hospital, while 4,425 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.