83 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore including 4 imported; no community cases

SINGAPORE - There were 83 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Aug 14), taking Singapore's total to 55,580.

There were no cases reported in the community, for the first time since June 1.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Work permit holders currently under quarantine made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

There were 102 new cases announced by MOH on Thursday.

Among them, six imported cases, including two Singaporeans - one returned from the Philippines on Tuesday and the other from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 1. They were tested while serving their stay-home notices.

The remaining four imported cases were Filipino seamen who are special pass holders. They arrived in Singapore from India last Saturday and did not disembark.

The four subsequently reported symptoms and were swabbed while on the vessel, where they remained until their test results came back. They were then taken in ambulances to a hospital.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 91 new coronavirus patients announced on Thursday.

Ten clusters in dormitories were closed as they have been cleared by the Inter-Agency Taskforce. The dormitories now house only recovered individuals and those who recently tested negative for Covid-19.

MOH said there are currently about 21,700 workers who are still on quarantine and who will be tested when their quarantine ends. It expects the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering off.

With 216 cases discharged on Thursday, 50,721 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected over 21 million people. More than 752,000 people have died.