62-year-old Singaporean man with history of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol dies from Covid-19 complications

SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old Singaporean man who had a history of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol has died from complications due to Covid-19 on Tuesday (July 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The patient, identified as Case 17,168, was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on April 30, and had a history of a history of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.

Sengkang General Hospital - where the man died - has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them.

He is the 27th patient to die from the virus here.

Seven cases in the community were announced on Tuesday, including one Singaporean, three work pass holders and three work permit holders.

Three of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters. They have all been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and have been tested during their quarantine to determine their status, even though they are asymptomatic.

The remaining four community cases are currently unlinked. They are all in the construction sector, and have been swabbed as part of periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations of the unlinked cases are in progress.

Two imported cases were also announced on Tuesday. Both are Singaporeans who had returned from India on July 9. They had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving SHN.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 338 cases, taking Singapore's total to 46,629.

MOH also announced a new cluster in a dormitory at 96 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has decreased from 14 cases two weeks ago to 13 in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has increased from the daily average of six cases to seven over the same period.

With 196 cases discharged on Tuesday, 42,723 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 161 patients remain in hospital, while 3,704 are recuperating in community facilities. There are no patients in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 14 who tested positive have died of other causes.